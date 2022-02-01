Trump: Pence Should Be Investigated for Not Reversing My Election Loss

Former President Donald Trump has urged congressional Jan. 6 investigators to open up a probe against his former vice president, Mike Pence, over his refusal to help Trump overturn the 2020 election result.

Pence and Trump haven’t been on speaking terms since last year, when the then-VP went against Trump’s orders and fulfilled his duty to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. But their relationship plumbed new depths Tuesday when Trump released a statement saying that Pence should be under investigation for not reversing the 2020 election result.

In a furious statement released by Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Tuesday, the former president once against attacked the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, and said the panel should be focusing on Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rather than himself.

The ex-president wrote: “The Unselect Committee should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so!”

More to follow...