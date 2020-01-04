Trump Says Pete Buttigieg Is ‘Trying to Pretend’ to Be Religious

President Trump took aim at 2020 contender Pete Buttigieg at a Friday rally in a Miami megachurch, claiming the South Bend, Indiana mayor was faking his faith ahead of the election. From the pulpit of Ministerio Internacional El Rey Jesús, the president said Buttigieg was “trying to pretend he's very religious” and claimed the mayor only started talking about his faith recently. “All of a sudden, he's become very religions... this happened about two weeks ago,” he said. He also made fun of Buttigieg's last name, and called him “Alfred E. Neuman”—the fictitious Mad Magazine cover boy. This comes just weeks after evangelical magazine Christianity Today called for Trump to be removed from office.