CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Says ‘Press’ Is ‘Truly the Enemy of the People’
NOT JUST THE FAKE NEWS
President Trump went after the media again in a Friday tweet, claiming the press—and not just the “fake news” media—is the “enemy of the people.” “The press is doing everything within their power to fight the magnificence of the phrase, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote. “They can’t stand the fact that this Administration has done more than virtually any other Administration in its first 2yrs. They are truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” Earlier Friday, Trump told reporters that he would be skipping this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner because it would be “too negative.”