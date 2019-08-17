CHEAT SHEET
STIRRING UP DRAMA
Trump Says Rep. Tlaib’s Elderly Grandma Is ‘Real Winner’ in Nixed Israel Visit
President Trump took his taunts of Rep. Rashida Tlaib up a notch late Friday after the Michigan Democrat called off a controversial visit to Israel to see her grandmother. In a tweet, Trump claimed Tlaib’s request to visit her grandmother in the West Bank was a “complete setup.” Tlaib, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar, planned to visit Israel but was told Thursday she'd be barred from entering after Trump warned it would show “great weakness” to let them in. Israeli said Tlaib could enter the West Bank to visit her grandmother, but she rejected that, saying she was being treated “like a criminal.” Trump then seized on that decision in a flurry of tweets, saying: “Israel was very respectful & nice to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, allowing her permission to visit her ‘grandmother.’ As soon as she was granted permission, she grandstanded & loudly proclaimed she would not visit Israel.” He added, “The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now!”