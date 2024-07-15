Trump Says RFK Jr. Should Get Secret Service Protection ‘Given the History of the Kennedy Family’
‘RIGHT THING TO DO’
Just over a day after he survived an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump said he believes the independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should be granted Secret Service protection. “In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately,” Trump posted on Truth Social. The former president went on to reference the assassinations of Kennedy’s father, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, in 1968, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, in 1963, writing: “Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!” Kennedy has tried to secure protection from the agency throughout his campaign—emphasizing his family’s history in doing so—and said last year a request for Secret Service detail was denied, The Hill reported. Since Saturday’s shooting at a Trump rally, however, Kennedy’s request has seen a new wave of support from some Democrats and Republicans, according to Politico.