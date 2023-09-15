Trump Says Self-Pardon Is ‘Very Unlikely’—but Doesn’t Rule It Out
‘THE LAST THING I’D DO’
Former President Donald Trump said that a self-pardon is “very unlikely” should his 2024 campaign be successful. Trump, who has been indicted this year on felony charges in four jurisdictions, reiterated his claim in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that will air Sunday, moderator Kristen Welker’s first since taking the chair. During the segment, Trump maintains that he “didn’t do anything wrong,” adding that he declined to pardon himself during the final days of his presidency even though some attorneys said that that was an option. “Let me just tell you. I said, ‘The last thing I'd ever do is give myself a pardon,’” Trump recalled saying. Yet the former president didn’t fully rule it out when asked if he would resort to it in the future. Of the four indictments Trump faces, two are in federal court, where a pardon would be applicable. Regarding the Georgia racketeering case, Trump last week told the judge that he “may” ask that it be moved out of state court and into federal court. Trump’s former chief of staff and current co-defendant, Mark Meadows, recently lost his bid to fulfill the same request.