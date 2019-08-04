CHEAT SHEET
Trump Says Shootings Are ‘Also a Mental Illness Problem’
President Trump on Sunday addressed the weekend’s two mass shootings, saying that “hate has no place in our country.” “This is also a mental illness problem,” Trump told reporters on a tarmac in Morristown, New Jersey. “These are people that are very, very seriously mentally ill.” The shootings—coming just 13 hours apart from each other in Texas and Ohio—have left 29 people dead and dozens injured; there were no immediate reports that either shooter had been mentally ill. “We have to get it stopped, this has been going on for years and we have to get it stopped,” Trump said. When asked how he will handle the issue of gun violence in the United States, Trump said that he is “talking to a lot of people and a lot of things are in the works.” The president was preparing to board Air Force 1 with First Lady Melania Trump to return to the White House. Trump said he would make an official statement regarding the shootings on Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.