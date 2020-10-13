Trump: Slashing TV Ads in Key States Is All Part of the Plan
EVERYTHING IS FINE
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has been struggling with its budget so much that it’s been forced to pull TV ads in a bunch of the states most key to his chances of winning in November. But, according to the president, it’s all part of an ingenious plan that’s too complex for us all to understand. In a series of late-night tweets, Trump denied that his campaign is in dire straits, despite documents showing otherwise. “I keep reading Fake News stories that my campaign is running low on money,” he wrote. “Not true, & if it were so, I would put up money myself.” The president went on: “Much of the money we have spent is on our ground game, said to be the best ever put together. I’ll let you know how good it is on November 3rd. Very expensive to do, but opportunity could be BIG! I will spend additional money if we are not spending enough!”