Trump Whines ‘Horrible’ SCOTUS Decisions Are ‘Shotgun Blasts Into the Face’ of Republicans
President Trump on Thursday decried two major rulings by the majority-conservative Supreme Court this week, comparing them in a tweet to “shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives.” His tweet came soon after the court overturned Trump’s decision to immediately end President Obama’s Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, protecting roughly 700,000 young immigrants from deportation. On Monday, the Supreme Court struck another blow to the Trump administration, ruling, in an opinion written by Trump nominee Justice Neil Gorsuch, that it’s illegal to fire someone for being gay or trans.
“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” Trump cried Thursday morning. “We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”