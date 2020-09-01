Trump: Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake Just ‘Choked’ Like a Golfer Missing a Putt
DISGUSTING
President Donald Trump has said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times last month was just having a bad day, like a golfer who misses a simple putt. The president’s astonishing analogy came in an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, who, apparently realizing how offensive Trump’s stream of consciousness was, stepped in to stop him from finishing it. “Shooting the guy in the back many times, I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?” Trump said of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, incident. “But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament. They miss a three-foot putt.” Ingraham interjected: “You’re not comparing it to golf, because that’s what the media will say.” Trump responded: “I’m saying people choke... People choke.” Trump is due to visit Kenosha, where Blake’s shooting took place, later on Tuesday—despite city and state officials urging him to stay away. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said Monday the timing of the president’s visit “is not good.”