After explaining why he has called Black Lives Matter a “symbol of hate” and once again claiming he’s done more for African-Americans than any other president since Abraham Lincoln during the final presidential debate Thursday night, President Donald Trump told moderator Kristen Welker, “I am the least racist person in this room.”
“I can’t even see the audience because it is so dark, but I don’t care who is in the audience,” Trump added. “I’m the least racist person in this room.”
“Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history,” Joe Biden said in response.