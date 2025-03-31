Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Trump Says U.S. Doesn’t Need Canada After All

51ST STATE?
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.31.25 5:56AM EDT 
Trump addresses reporters aboard Air Force One.
Fox News

President Donald Trump appears to have had a change of heart about the United States taking over Canada, claiming that Americans “don’t need anything” from their northern neighbor. Despite his repeated assertions that the sprawling, resource-rich country should become America’s 51st state, the president told reporters on Air Force One Sunday that the “golden age” is coming, sans Canada. “We have our own lumber and energy,” he said, referencing slated plans for levies on wood from north of the border. “We don’t need energy from Canada. We don’t need lumber from Canada. We don’t need anything from Canada. I believe this will be the golden age of America,” he added. Last week, Trump spoke over the phone with the new Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney. Despite the ongoing trade war, the call was “very constructive,” Carney said. He added that Trump “respected Canada’s sovereignty” during the chat. However, despite the apparent softening of hostilities, Trump launched the latest salvo in his trade war Wednesday, announcing a 25 percent tariff on auto imports beginning April 2.

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Trump Is Cutting Down Historic White House Tree Linked to Andrew Jackson
CHOP CHOP
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 03.30.25 8:38PM EDT 
Published 03.30.25 8:26PM EDT 
A historic southern magnolia, planted by U.S President Andrew Jackson in 1829, frames United States President Barack Obama's Marine One helicopter as it departs the South Lawn of the White House for a day trip to Charlotte, North Carolina in Washington April 15, 2015.
A historic southern magnolia, planted by U.S President Andrew Jackson in 1829, frames United States President Barack Obama's Marine One helicopter as it departs the South Lawn of the White House for a day trip to Charlotte, North Carolina in Washington April 15, 2015. Gary Cameron/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has confirmed the White House will remove a magnolia tree from the property that is said to have been planted by President Andrew Jackson nearly 200 years ago. The seed from the southern magnolia, Trump said, came from Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, in Tennessee. But with the tree in a “terrible condition” and after consulting with Executive Residence Staff and the National Park Service, Trump labelled the tree “a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less,” and said it “must now be removed.” In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “We are making tremendous enhancements to the White House, thereby preserving and protecting History!” He continued that the tree posed “one of the interesting dilemmas” for White House staff. “This process will take place next week, and will be replaced by another, very beautiful tree,” Trump said. “The Historic wood from the tree will be preserved by the White House Staff, and may be used for other high and noble purposes!!!” According to the National Park Service, “the seeds were planted to honor the memory of Jackson’s late wife, Rachel, who had died suddenly just months prior to him assuming office.” Jackson is a controversial president; hailed by Trump’s supporters but criticized by others for his racist agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Kick Back and Unwind With a Free Pack of These Bestselling Gummies
CBDEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 03.27.25 1:15PM EDT 
Lazarus Naturals's Sleep Gummies on a table next to a glass vase, pink sleep mask, and clock.
Lazarus Naturals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Gummies are a quick and tasty way to enjoy the calming effects of CBD. If you’re looking for a CBD restock, you’re in luck. Today, you can get your hands on some premium CBD gummies for free from the premium CBD brand, Lazarus Naturals. The brand was founded in 2014 and has been on a mission to make high-quality and effective CBD products accessible, effective, and fun. Right now, get your hands on one of Lazarus Naturals’ bestselling CBD gummies for free via this giveaway. The only things you need to do are input your email address and pay for shipping. The packs contain ten gummies, each one packed with 25mg of CBD.

Try Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies for FREE
See At Amazon

After providing your email address, you’ll be presented with three of Lazarus Natural’s bestselling gummies to choose from: Sleep, Calm, and Turmeric. The Sleep gummies come in a refreshing lemon mango flavor and use a combination of CBN and CBD to ensure you effortlessly fall (and stay asleep). With their sweet-tart huckleberry taste, the Calm gummies promote rest and relaxation after a stressful day. Finally, the Turmeric gummies may help provide relief from pain and inflammation; use them after a workout or before bed. Once you make your choice, the discount is automatically applied. All you have to do to get your free CBD gummies is pay for shipping. Enjoy!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Don Jr.’s New Girlfriend Throws Hissy Fit Over News Story About Him
‘THAT’S MY GUY!’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.30.25 6:04PM EDT 
UNITED STATES - MARCH 4: Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson attend President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - MARCH 4: Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson attend President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Donald Trump Jr.’s new squeeze Bettina Anderson went haywire over the weekend after a New York Magazine article criticized the first son. The article, published last week by the outlet, wrote that a Palm Beach insider was surprised at Anderson’s choice of Trump Jr., since he “is the most despised member of the family; he’s an asshole, a spoiled heir.” She responded by declaring, “That’s my guy” on her Instagram story. “DEFINTELY an ‘insider’ VERY familiar with @donaldtrumpjr,” she continued with laughing face emojis. It seems as if Anderson, 38, wasn’t the only one who had strong feelings about the article—Trump Jr. himself posted an Instagram story about the insider’s claim as well. “Don’t get me wrong, I can totally be an asshole when I need to be... if you’re an adversarial to my friends, my family, my country, MAGA, etc.,” he wrote. “But I think you’d be hard pressed to find a regular person who actually knows me who thinks that.” He then attacked the anonymous source, telling them to “man up” and “put your name to it.” The pair began dating last year, with reports of the two together sprouting up even before he announced his separation from Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom he was engaged to.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Congressman Makes Fiery Call for Pete Hegseth to Resign Over Signalgate
GOT TO GO
Barry Levitt 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.30.25 4:26PM EDT 

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) launched into a heated takedown of Pete Hegseth Sunday on MSNBC, saying the the embattled defense secretary “must resign.” He laid out his reasoning, adding, “He texted secret war plans to a journalist, and when confronted about that he lied.” Lieu also noted another recent news story that outlined a time when Hegseth brought his wife to a sensitive meeting with foreign officials. “Reporters need to ask ‘What exactly was discussed at this meeting? Was it highly sensitive, and did she have a security clearance? What was her purpose at the meeting?‘” Lieu added that if the government isn’t forthcoming with answers, it raises many “red flags.” He added that Hegseth still hasn’t apologized for either incident, nor has he “accepted responsibility” for his actions. “He doesn’t understand the gravity of what he did,” Lieu remarked, not mincing words about what should happen to Hegseth: “He must go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Antioxidant-Infused Self-Tanner Delivers a UV-Free Glow and Skin-Enhancing Benefits
VACATION IN A BOTTLE?
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 03.27.25 5:54PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Coco & Eve.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).

Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

Coco & Eve Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
See At Coco & Eve

The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days.

Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Another Close Call at D.C. Airport as Plane Hits Kite While Landing
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.30.25 6:17PM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: A plane prepares to land as other planes wait their turn in a busy runway at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., February 4, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
REUTERS

A warm spring weekend in Washington, D.C. led to a close call after a kite hit a United Airlines plane making a landing at the Reagan National Airport on Saturday. Luckily, United Airlines said no one on UA flight 654 from Houston was hurt: “The aircraft landed safely, customers deplaned normally and upon inspection there was no damage to the aircraft.” The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement that it responded to reports of kite-flying at Gravelly Point park, where the activity is not allowed because of risks posed to low-flying aircraft. “Officers warned some individuals about flying kites and briefly confiscated a kite. That kite was returned to its owner shortly later and no charges were filed,” MWAA said. Witnesses who spoke to CBS and NBC noted multiple kites flying in the park but said one in particular “got progressively higher and higher.” Just a day before this incident, a Delta flight nearly collided with an Air Force jet over D.C., setting off warning alarms in the cockpit of the passenger plane. It’s the latest in a string of near-misses and aviation disasters following a collision near Reagan Airport that killed 67 people in January.

Read it at WUSA9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘Person of Interest’ Cleared in Missing Spring Breaker Case
RULED OUT
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 03.30.25 4:03PM EDT 
Joshua Riibe's lawyer, Alfredo Guzman Saladin speaks to the press, on the day of a hearing in case of U.S. missing student in Dominican Republic Sudiksha Konanki, in Higuey, Dominican Republic, March 18, 2025.
Joshua Riibe's lawyer, Alfredo Guzman Saladin speaks to the press, on the day of a hearing in case of U.S. missing student in Dominican Republic Sudiksha Konanki, in Higuey, Dominican Republic, March 18, 2025. Reuters TV/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

The last person to see 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki before she disappeared on a beach in the Dominican Republic has been cleared of any wrongdoing, the New York Post reported. St. Cloud State University senior Joshua Riibe, 22, was detained for nearly two weeks on the Caribbean island as authorities investigated Konanki’s disappearance. The Daily Mail reported that he called himself a “prisoner in paradise” after authorities deemed him a “person of interest” in the case who could serve as a potential witness. Riibe said he met Konanki at a bar at night, after which the two went to the beach, kissed, and swam before being caught in rough surf. Riibe said that he then had to save Konanki from a strong tide. After Riibe vomited and passed out on the beach, he awoke to find Konanki missing, he said, adding he thought Konanki had taken her belongings and left. After a prolonged investigation involving more than 300 law enforcement personnel, Konanki’s parents asked that their daughter be declared dead on March 17. Riibe was able to return to the Midwest days later.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘Shogun’ Actor Richard Chamberlain, 90, Dies a Day Before Birthday
PEARLY GATES
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.30.25 2:37PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Richard Chamberlain is shown at an in-store appearance at the Virgin Megastore Hollywood to promote the DVD launch of the television series 'Shogun" and to promote his new book 'Shattered Love: A Memoir 2003' September 23, 2003 in Hollywood. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Richard Chamberlain is shown at an in-store appearance at the Virgin Megastore Hollywood to promote the DVD launch of the television series 'Shogun" and to promote his new book 'Shattered Love: A Memoir 2003' September 23, 2003 in Hollywood. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actor Richard Chamberlain, 90, died a day before his birthday this weekend, his publicist Harlan Boll confirmed in a statement to the The New York Times. Known for his roles in Dr. Kildare, The Thorn Birds, and Shogun, Chamberline died Saturday in Waimanalo, Hawaii, from stroke complications. Chamberlain had become somewhat of a heartthrob during Dr. Kildare, receiving 12,000 letters a week from fans during the show’s run, reported NYT. Chamberlain’s longtime partner Martin Rabbett, 71, made a heartfelt statement for the Golden Globe-winning actor, also confirming his death. “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us,” said Rabbett. “Love never dies. And our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure.” Although his stardom began in the 1960s for his leading role as Dr. James Kildare in Dr. Kildare, Chamberlain did not come out as gay until his memoir, Shattered Love, published in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
American Woman Freed By Taliban Thanks Trump
OMW HOME!
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 03.30.25 10:39AM EDT 
Faye Hall
Faye Hall X/Zalmay Khalilzad

Authorities in Afghanistan have released an American woman from jail after she was arrested last month for using a drone without a proper permit. Faye Dail Hall thanked President Donald Trump, whom she says she voted for twice, in a post on X after her release. “It’s a new era, and in this situation, I’m glad you’re the president,” she said in a video uploaded to X by former United States Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. Khalilzad also thanked the president for “his leadership and her freedom.” The Associated Press reports that Qatari negotiators helped broker terms with the Taliban for Hall’s release. She is the fourth U.S. citizen freed by the Taliban since January. Atlanta airline mechanic Glen Glezmann was released after two years in custody at the beginning of March. Two other men, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, were freed on the last day of Joe Biden’s presidency earlier in January.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Luigi Mangione May Appear on Ballot in California
INSPIRED
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 03.30.25 9:04AM EDT 
Luigi Mangione.
Curtis Means/Pool/Getty

Alleged killer Luigi Mangione has inspired shirts, documentaries, memes, and—now—a proposed new law in California. Los Angeles attorney Paul Eisner submitted the “Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act” to the state’s attorney general’s office last week, a ballot measure that would make it illegal to “deny, delay, or modify” a medical procedure that a physician has recommended. Eisner told KFMB that he named the measure after the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson “for a very simple reason: it is getting the attention it needs, because sometimes things require publicity.” The words “delay” and “deny”—which were inscribed on bullet casings used in the shooting—come from a popular book about the abuses of the healthcare industry, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It. The proposed ballot measure has rankled some conservatives who have used the opportunity to attack Democrats. “I’m starting to suspect the Democrats in charge of California might actually just be simple road side lunatics after all,” Leigh Wolf, the executive producer of the Ruthless podcast, wrote on X.

Read it at KFMB

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
A $22 Million Piece of Jane Austen History to Be Demolished
VEXING
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.29.25 11:04PM EDT 
Ashe Park House
Anguskirk via Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Jane Austen may have been born 250 years ago, but her spirit lives on in the still-standing places she wrote about—as long as their literary importance is honored. Ashe Park House is one of those places. The sprawling, 232-acre estate is located in the north Hampshire countryside, just one mile from Austen’s birthplace of Steventon. Sadly, despite petitions from locals and heritage groups, it’s set to be demolished. The estate was purchased in October 2022 for almost $22 million. Shortly after, the new owners applied to tear the historic home down because it was “tired and unmanaged.” At least 20 locals objected to the demolition, citing its cultural and historical importance as a result of its connection to Austen, who visited the home on numerous occasions and mentioned it in her letters. SAVE Britain’s Heritage argued that, “the building is an important heritage asset for Hampshire and its demolition would cause unjustified harm.” Neighbor Caroline Sykes said of the demolition, “It is such a waste. It is not a listed house, which does not work in its favor, but it has got historical interest.” Council planners, however, have already approved the owner’s demolition plans.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
MediaLara Trump Gets an Answer About Trump Mount Rushmore Plans
Will Neal
PoliticsTrump Orders Firing of Prosecutor Investigating One of His Donors
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsTrump Posts Crackpot Signalgate Conspiracy: ‘WHAT ARE THE ODDS’
Julia Ornedo
WorldGreenland Issues Stark Warning After JD Vance’s Unwelcome Visit
Staff
Politics‘P***ed Off’ Trump Rips Putin in Insane Early-Morning Tirade
Will Neal