Trump Says U.S. Had ‘No Problems’ Under His Watch
FACT CHECK
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that the U.S. went four years with “no problems” while he was in charge, and that there were no terrorist incidents under his watch, a notion disputed by his own Justice Department. “For four years we did not have an incident. There’s been no terror, we put the terror ban, we put everything, we did things that nobody’s ever done before,” Trump told a crowd in Florida. “We had no terror for four years. We had no problems for four years.” In fact, there were numerous instances of Trump’s Justice Department charging individuals with terrorism: the mailing of explosive devices in 2018, a 2019 shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station, a white supremacist’s guilty plea to terrorism charges in 2019 and other such incidents classified as acts of terror by law enforcement.