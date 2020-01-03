Trump: U.S. Killed Qassem Soleimani to ‘Stop a War’
President Trump denied on Friday afternoon that the U.S. drown airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Thursday was intended to “start a war.” Trump reiterated that Soleimani, whom he called the “number one terrorist anywhere in the world,” was planning “imminent and sinister attacks” against U.S. personnel. He added that Soleimani’s “sick passion” was killing innocent civilians. “We take comfort knowing that his reign of terror is over,” he said. “We took action to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.” He also added that the U.S. does not “seek regime change” in Iran, but said the country’s aggression and use of proxies in the region “must end and it must end now.” “I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary,” he said.