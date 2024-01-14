CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Says Vivek Is 'Not MAGA' First Truth Social Attack

    'DECEITFUL'

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy frowns while giving remarks at a podium. He's standing in front of US and Iowa state flags.

    Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

    Donald Trump slammed his Republican primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy for the first time Saturday in a post on Truth Social. “A vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side,’” Trump wrote. “Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, 'the best President in generations,' etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks.” The tech entrepreneur, who has marketed himself to voters as Trump 2.0, said he would not criticize the former president for his remarks, instead doubling down on his claim that Trump was the “greatest president of the 21st century” in a lengthy post on X. Ramaswamy failed to qualify for the final Republican debate last week and is currently polling 40 percentage points behind Trump, fourth in the primary race overall, going into Monday's Iowa Caucuses. The former president also said that Ramaswamy "is not MAGA," adding "Don't waste your vote!"

