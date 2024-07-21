Trump Says ‘We Have to Make Life Good’ for Musk and Other ‘Smart People’
‘I LOVE ELON’
Donald Trump on Thursday night talked about the importance of “making life good” for people like Elon Musk. Speaking at a rally in Michigan days after The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk plans to give $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super PAC, Trump told his supporters: “I love Elon Musk,” he said. “Elon endorsed me recently, the other day actually,” the former president said to cheers from the crowd. “He’s great.” Trump went on to praise Musk, claiming to have “always had a good relationship” with the tech mogul who is “a very advanced person,” he said. “We have to make life good for our smart people.” And according to Trump, Musk is “as smart as you get.” He added, “Elon endorsed me the other day, and I read—I didn’t even know this, he didn’t even tell me about it—but he gives me 45 million dollars a month,” said Trump. “Not 45 million, he gives me 45 million a month!” The Republican nominee again claimed Musk “didn’t even mention” the reported donations when the pair spoke recently, saying: “Other guys, they give you two dollars and you gotta take ‘em to lunch.” Musk has seemingly denied the Journal report.