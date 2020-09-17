Trump Says We May ‘NEVER’ Know the Election Result in Latest Transparent Attempt to Undermine Vote
NOT EVEN TRYING NOW
It’s hard to remember a time when the president wasn’t, on a daily basis, trying to pre-emptively delegitimize the election. In his latest stab at pretending that the Nov. 3 election is rigged—to help him prepare a challenge to any result he doesn’t approve of—President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning to baselessly speculate that the real result of the vote may never be known. He wrote: “Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters,’ or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want.” For months, Trump has been obsessed with the idea that mail-in ballots are more susceptible to fraud. Elections experts say cases of U.S. mail-in voting fraud are incredibly rare, and Team Trump failed to provide any examples of it when asked to do so in court.