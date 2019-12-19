Trump Says Women Complain to Him About Ineffective Dishwashers
With President Trump's impeachment, Wednesday was a historic day—and, fittingly, Trump made a comment which belongs in a different century. At his rally in Michigan which coincided with his impeachment on Capitol Hill, Trump started rambling about weak dishwashers. The president said that dishwashers don't work as well as they once did, blaming regulations, and added that he'd found this out by talking to women. “Remember the dishwasher? You'd press it, boom! There’d be like an explosion. Five minutes later you open it up, the steam pours out,” he said, according to NBC News. “Now you press it 12 times. Women tell me... You know, they give you four drops of water.” Trump was speaking in Battle Creek shortly after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.