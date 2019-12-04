Trump Says World Leaders Have ‘Deep Respect’ for U.S. After NATO Summit
President Trump on Wednesday claimed world leaders have “deep respect” for him after the NATO leaders meeting in London, where video showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appearing to mock him in front of the French and British heads of state. “The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to belittle my VERY successful trip to London for NATO. I got along great with the NATO leaders, even getting them to pay $130 Billion a year more, & $400 Billion a year more in 3 years,” Trump tweeted late Wednesday. “No increase for U.S., only deep respect!” Video released by CBC on Tuesday showed Trudeau apparently laughing about Trump and his lengthy press conference to French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the NATO Summit in London. Earlier Wednesday, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” for the exchange.