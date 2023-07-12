Trump Schedules Another Fox News Town Hall With His Buddy Hannity
DÉJÀ VU
Donald Trump’s second Fox News town hall—and third overall—of the 2024 campaign season will take place next Tuesday July 18, with Sean Hannity as host. Like last month’s first installment—in which the Fox primetime host and frequent defender of the former president promised a hands-off approach when it came to addressing Trump’s litany of false statements—the event will be broadcast from Iowa, this time in Cedar Rapids. It too will be pre-taped. On Monday, Trump criticized Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, for not commenting on who she likes in the GOP primary field. Reynolds had said in February: “I want to welcome everyone to this state. And if I weigh in, I don’t know if they’ll feel all that welcome.” State Republicans voted last Saturday on the date for the first-in-the-nation caucuses: Jan. 15, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.