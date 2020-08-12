Trump: Schools Alternating In-Person Days Is ‘Very Strange’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday scoffed at the idea of schools alternating in-person learning days for students to minimize COVID-19 risks, calling it “very strange.” “The concept of every other day seems a little ridiculous, right, if you’re going to do it, you do it,” Trump said. “Every other day seems very strange.” The alternating day plan is designed to allow students to better socially distance from their peers by reducing the number of people in a classroom while still granting the ability to learn in-person half of the time. Some schools have also said they plan to use remote-learning days to sanitize classrooms. Trump’s dismissal comes as many schools are beginning in person learning and a day after a Georgia school district made the decision to close a high school due to a coronavirus outbreak among students and staff.