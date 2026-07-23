Trump Scientists Prepare to Release Plague of Flies

Trump administration scientists are preparing to unleash genetically modified flies in a major new battle against a flesh-eating parasite threatening U.S. livestock. Researchers in Panama are getting ready for the first outdoor tests of NovoFly, a lab-engineered screwworm fly designed to produce only males. After sterilization, the males would be released to mate with wild females, causing populations of the deadly parasite to collapse over time. It comes amid an outbreak of screwworm larvae cases in cattle and dogs in New Mexico and Texas, raising fears of billions of dollars in agricultural losses. Screwworm larvae burrow into the living tissue of warm-blooded animals and can be fatal if untreated. The U.S. produces about 100 million sterile flies a week, but experts say far more are needed. If the initial Panama tests succeed, researchers plan to begin larger field trials within nine to 12 weeks, releasing 50,000 genetically modified flies every few days. But they still don’t know if the lab-grown males will be able to survive in the wild and successfully mate with female screwworms.