Trump Scoffs at ‘Foolish’ Proposal for a New York City Sea Wall
President Trump unleashed a bizarre Twitter rant late Saturday over a proposal for New York City that he mocked as “foolish” and “costly”: plans to build a six-mile-long wall. The president, who has had no qualms using billions in military funds to build his own border wall, seemed almost personally offended by a New York Times report that the Army Corps of Engineers has proposed building a $119 billion “sea wall” around New York City to protect it from natural disasters. “A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway,” Trump wrote. “It will also look terrible. Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!”