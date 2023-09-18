Trump Scrawled To-Do Lists on the Back of Classified Docs: Report
DOODLE TRUMP
A onetime aide to Donald Trump told federal investigators that the former president would scribble out to-do lists for her on documents that were visibly marked as classified records, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Molly Michael, a former Trump executive assistant, said that she was handed written requests on the back of notecards she later recognized as “sensitive White House materials,” the network reported Monday. This happened on more than one occasion, Michael reportedly told investigators. Some of those notecards were present at Mar-a-Lago when the FBI raided the estate last August, but agents did not immediately confiscate them, sources said. Michael said that she returned the day after the search to clean up her office and found the marked notecards “underneath a drawer organizer,” according to ABC News. Michael then reportedly helped turn the notecards over to the FBI the same day. The sources also said that, when Trump learned later last year that federal agents wanted to interview Michael, he allegedly told her, “You don’t know anything about the boxes.”