Trump Scrawls Giant Sharpie Message in Parliament Guest Book

Donald Trump scrawled all over an entire page of the Israeli parliament guestbook using his trusty Sharpie and large-font, all-caps handwriting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood over the president as he penned the message at the Knesset in Jerusalem. And he was able to deploy his writing instrument of choice, the thick black felt-tip. “This is my great honor—a great and beautiful day. A new beginning,” he wrote. He used a whole page of the guest book to write a 12-word message and add his signature. President Trump is in the Middle East to mark the end of the bloodshed between Israel and Hamas after two years of brutal fighting. He’s been front and center on a historic day that has seen Israel roll out the red carpet for him. The 47th president is being honored by Israel as a crucial instrument in the ceasefire and the freeing of 20 hostages. The agreement also sees around 1,700 Palestinians freed from Israeli detention. MAGA-style hats saying “Trump the Peace President” were handed out to those at the Knesset. The repatriation of the remains of further hostages is also part of the handover.

Mediaite