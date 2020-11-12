Trump Screamed at FDA Commissioner After Pfizer’s Vaccine Announcement, Says Report
HAIR TRIGGER
Nearly everyone was heartened by Pfizer’s announcement that its coronavirus vaccine works—but President Donald Trump reportedly flew into a rage upon hearing the news, and saw it as further evidence that he was somehow screwed out of election victory. According to The Washington Post, Trump flew off the handle at Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn following Pfizer’s announcement and demanded to know why it came after the election. Trump called Hahn on Monday and was “screaming at him” about the early morning Pfizer announcement, a senior administration official told the newspaper. Although Trump has convinced himself the timing of the announcement was politically motivated, there is no evidence that Pfizer held back its data that showed the inoculation was more than 90 percent effective at holding back the virus.