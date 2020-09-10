Trump Screamed at Rupert Murdoch Because Fox News Is Too Mean to Him, Says Report
‘HUMUNGOUS BLOWUP’
To most outside observers, it’s hard to see how Fox News could have a cozier relationship with President Donald Trump. The network is forever trying to excuse his perpetual string of controversies, and he frequently calls in for kindly interviews with the likes of Brian Kilmeade, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. But Trump is reportedly furious that Fox News doesn’t show enough bias toward him—so much so that he’s said to have phoned Fox Corp. Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch in a foul mood to complain about coverage. An unnamed source told Vanity Fair the call happened this summer, saying: “They had a humongous blowup. Trump yelled that Fox’s coverage is unfair and the polling is fake... Rupert defended the network’s standards and polling.” The magazine’s unnamed sources said Trump is convinced Murdoch wants him to lose, and claimed that Murdoch has told people he thinks Trump will be defeated in November.