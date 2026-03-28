Trump Secretly Admits Top Goon ‘Is Crazy’: Biographer

Donald Trump has soured on one Kennedy and taken a shine to another, his biographer says.

The president, 79, has concluded that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine conspiracies and radical health policies are too absurd even for him, Michael Wolff claimed on The Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

“I know that he’s been calling around and saying to people, you know, ‘I hear people say, Bobby is crazy. You think he’s crazy?’” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “And you know the answer he wants.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made a career out of peddling vaccine conspiracies. Samuel Corum/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Wolff said Trump has instead set his sights on former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, a Democrat and outspoken Trump critic running for an open House seat in New York.

“He’s kinda enamored with this kid,” Wolff said. “I’m sure the poor guy does not want a Trump endorsement, but it really sounds like Trump is tickled by this.”

Schlossberg, 33, has repeatedly condemned his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a conspiracy theorist who earned millions from a nonprofit that has pushed anti-vaccine messaging. RFK Jr. has drawn sharp criticism from the medical community for weakening programs and vaccine rollouts designed to protect Americans.

Schlossberg is running to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler. Michael Loccisano/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trus

Now, Trump appears to be turning on his own appointee. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that White House officials are increasingly concerned Kennedy’s policies could hurt Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections, which are already expected to devastate the GOP.

Still, the president seems fixated on members of the storied Democratic dynasty—especially Schlossberg, who is running to represent a large swath of Manhattan in one of the country’s wealthiest congressional districts.

“Trump has been saying, that guy seems like maybe he’s the real thing, he’s the grandson,” Wolff said. The Daily Beast has reached out to Schlossberg’s representatives for comment.

Schlossberg is known for making viral videos that take aim at Trump and his cousin. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“The Trump thing is clearly, you know, RFK is a problem. Let’s push him this way,” Wolff added. “And then to praise the cousin—who is condemning him.”

JFK’s only grandson isn’t the only member of the Kennedy family to speak out against their Trump-appointed relative and his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

On Nov. 22, the 62nd anniversary of the Kennedy assassination, Schlossberg’s older sister, Tatiana, criticized RFK Jr. in an essay in The New Yorker. She died from a rare and rapidly progressing form of blood and bone marrow cancer on Dec. 30 at age 35.

Tatiana Schlossberg was a mother and environmental journalist. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In the essay, describing her diagnosis—caught after a routine blood test following the birth of her daughter, Josephine, in May 2024—Tatiana wrote about the fear her family experienced as RFK Jr. took a national role advancing Trump administration health policies.

“Throughout my treatment, [RFK Jr.] had been on the national stage: previously a Democrat, he was running for president as an Independent, but mostly as an embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family,” she wrote.

“I watched from my hospital bed as Bobby, in the face of logic and common sense, was confirmed for the position, despite never having worked in medicine, public health, or the government.”

Schlossberg’s mother, Biden-appointed ambassador Caroline Kennedy, also urged the Senate not to confirm her first cousin, referring to him as a “predator” in an open letter.

“It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator,” the letter reads.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Previously, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called Wolff “a lying sack of s—t” who “has been proven to be a fraud.”

“He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung has repeatedly told the Beast.