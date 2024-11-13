Trump Gets the MAGA House He Wanted as GOP Takes Control

Republicans will keep control of the House of Representatives, giving President-elect Donald Trump’s party a powerful trifecta of control over the White House and both chambers of Congress.

NBC News and CBS News projected Republicans' razor-thin majority on Wednesday with the GOP picking up at least 218 seats to Democrats' 211.

Several races have yet to be called. But, with Congress in the control of Republicans, Trump will likely be able to staff his Cabinet and other top administration roles, and accomplish various parts of his agenda ahead of midterm elections in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a beautiful morning in Washington. It is a new day in America,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), said outside the Capitol on Tuesday. “The sun is shining, and that is a reflection about how we all feel.”

The House result is a significant victory for Johnson, whose emergence from Republican Party obscurity launched him into a leadership role at the helm of the House GOP’s legislative and campaign infrastructure endeavors.

For Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and fellow Democrats, a red congress leaves the party with little power to check Trump’s authority, whom they slammed as a threat to democracy throughout the 2024 election season.

Democrats lost control of the house in 2022, but believed they were in a good position to take back the majority, only needing to flip four republican seats in addition to reelecting incumbent candidates.

Republicans, however, held onto a number of their most vulnerable incumbents seats in the House, securing reelection for Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska and David Valadao of California. They also flipped several Democratic seats, notably in Pennsylvania.

But, the House race was not without GOP losses. Three freshman Republican representatives from New York—Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams— and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon were unseated by Democrats.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.