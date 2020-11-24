Trump Seemingly Endorses Randy Quaid’s Plan for Paper-Only Election Do-Over
LOSING IT
As President Donald Trump loses his grip on power, fewer and fewer people are willing to sacrifice their credibility for him by regurgitating his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the election. But, luckily for Trump, Randy Quaid is still on hand to help him out. Trump spent his morning thanking the actor-turned-conspiracy-theorist for his support on Twitter, and seemingly endorsed Quaid’s suggestion to rerun the entire election. The president shared Quaid’s demand for an “in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote” with his own caption that read: “Are you listening Republicans?” Trump also thanked Quaid for “working hard to clean up the stench” of the 2020 election, and shared a video of the actor in multi-colored strobe lighting celebrating the falling ratings of Fox News.