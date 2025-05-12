Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Cops Heat for Posing With Controversial Figure
NOT COOL
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 05.11.25 11:22PM EDT 
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20156 with Ramona Singer

"WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20156 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ramona Singer, May Pang -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty Images)"

Heidi Gutman/Getty

Fans of Ramona Singer weren’t pleased with her latest Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New York City star deleted a photo she posted over the weekend with Daniel Penny, an ex-Marine dubbed the “Subway Vigilante” after he put a homeless man named Jordan Neely in a chokehold for more than six minutes on a New York City subway train—leading to the man’s death. He was later acquitted of any wrongdoing. In a now-deleted Instagram post where Singer posed next to Penny, she wrote: “So proud Daniel Penny !! #apennysaved #hero.” Fans quickly called her out in the comments, blasting the post as “foul” and “low.” A representative for Singer told Page Six: “Daniel was found not guilty and he was protecting lives. Some of the same people who are criticizing her seem to be people who praise Luigi Mangione who is an actual murderer.” Penny claimed that he acted in self-defense and was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide last year. Singer faced multiple allegations of racism in 2023 over her “racially motivated” comments on set.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Trump Seems to Think He Deserves Credit for the Election of Pope Leo XIV

ME ME ME
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 05.11.25 11:58PM EDT 
Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK, but it was more of a framework as negotiations are ongoing.
Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK, but it was more of a framework as negotiations are ongoing. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump seems to think he deserves credit for the election of the first American pope. On Sunday, Trump blasted ABC News host Martha Raddatz over an episode of This Week with George Stephanopoulos that delved into Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost’s path to the papacy. “So funny to watch old timer Martha Raditz [sic] on ABC Fake News (the Slopadopolus show!) this morning, blurt out that, effectively, Pope Leo’s selection had nothing to do with Donald Trump,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It came out of nowhere, but it was on her Trump Deranged Mind.” The president appeared to be reacting to a roundtable where ABC correspondent Terry Moran said, citing Vatican insiders, that Trump didn’t factor into the cardinals’ decision-making. “The question that we had was, ‘How much did the American moment with President Trump matter?’” Moran said. “They’re telling us, not at all. It was him (Prevost) that mattered.” Raddatz agreed, adding: “That’s what we’ve been hearing this morning—it was him,” referring to Prevost. Trump countered their points by touting that he won the Catholic vote “by a lot.” He called on Disney CEO Bob Iger to “do something about the losers and haters he’s got on his low-rated shows. It’s time for change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Bill Belichick Sour-Faced After Girlfriend, 24, Misses Out on Pageant Title
THIRD PLACE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 05.11.25 6:05PM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 5:51PM EDT 
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Bill Belichick didn’t appear too thrilled about his 24-year-old girlfriend’s third-place finish at the Miss Maine USA pageant on Sunday. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show that the 73-year-old NFL coach was stone-faced as he walked hand-in-hand with Jordon Hudson, who put on a brave face after finishing one place lower than she did last year. Hudson was still donning her purple evening gown and silver heels as she rode out of the venue with Belichick in the driver’s seat. Hudson reportedly declined to speak to the press but gleefully thanked everyone who complimented her as she made her exit. She also won the competition’s “style” award. During the question and answer portion, Hudson rallied for Maine fishermen: “I think about this often because there’s a mass exodus for fishermen occurring in the rural areas of Maine, and I don’t want to see more fishermen leave this place,” she said. “As your next Miss Maine USA, I would make a point to go to communities, to go to, to go into the government and advocate for these people so that they don’t have to think about these memories as a past moment.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
WWE Wrestling Legend Dies at 60 After Retirement Match
FINAL BOW
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.11.25 4:11PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 14: Professional wrestler Sabu attends ToyCon 2020 at the Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel on March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Professional wrestler Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, had his retirement match against Joey Janela last month. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

WWE and ECW professional wrestling legend Sabu has died at age 60, according to PWInsider.com. His cause of death was not disclosed. Real name Terry Brunk, he is the nephew of former wrestling star The Sheik. PWInsider.com reported that Sabu had just wrapped up his retirement match last month at WWE’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, besting Joey Janela in a match. Last weekend, Sabu also appeared at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention at the 2300 (ECW) Arena. Over his career, which spanned from the 1990s to the mid-2000s, Sabu frequently participated in hardcore matches featuring tables, ladders, chairs, and even barbed wire. He was a two-time ECW world heavyweight champion with a high-flying wrestling style and became known as “the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal, death–defying maniac.” In a statement, the WWE said it was “saddened” to hear of Sabu’s death and called him “a pioneer of hardcore wrestling,” the New York Post reported. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) added in a post on Sunday, “AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.” Sabu “gave everything to professional wrestling,” they wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
DOGE Cuts Leave Federal Staff Cleaning Their Own Toilets
GOVERNMENT WASTE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 05.11.25 1:41PM EDT 
Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Donald Trump’s budget proposal is great news for Elon Musk. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Elon Musk‘s crusade against “wasteful” government spending under the Department of Government Efficiency has now reached the point that some government employees have been forced to clean their own bathrooms. Delayed approval for new contracts has resulted in a dire lack of janitorial staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), while holdups on IT hires mean the agency has also been repeatedly hit with unmanageable internet and phone service outages. The delay in getting the cleaners back in owes to new rules requiring top-level approval from political appointees at the Department of Commerce, of which NOAA is a part, with similar cost-cutting measures creating chaos at other agencies. At the Social Security Administration, the $1 spending limit placed on government credit cards by Musk’s DOGE initiative has resulted in some staff foregoing the use of basic office supplies, while officials at the Environmental Protection Agency are seeing their research stymied by having to ask permission for any new lab purchases.

Read it at Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ Takes the Box Office Crown for Second Straight Week
THUNDERBOLTS ASSEMBLE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.11.25 7:51PM EDT 
Thunderbolts
Disney/Marvel

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* scored the number one spot at the box office again this weekend, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners continues to trail-blaze in second place. The superhero flick, alternatively titled The New Avengers, took in $33.1 million domestically this weekend and added $34 million globally as well. Directed by Jack Schreier, the film follows a ragtag group of antiheroes trying to defeat a worldly threat and has benefited from an effective word-of-mouth campaign and a spate of positive critic reviews. Meanwhile, southern gothic horror flick Sinners crossed the $200 million mark in domestic ticket sales this weekend after adding $21.1 million to its total. The film, which has consistently defied market expectations for an original R-rated movie since its release in April, also added $6.6 million internationally, bringing its global total to $283.3 million. Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie continues to chart in its sixth weekend in theaters, coming in third place with an additional $8 million to its domestic total. The Accountant 2 and Clown in a Cornfield rounded out the top five with $6.1 million and $3.7 million respectively.

Read it at The Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Amber Heard Reveals Birth of Twins in Mother’s Day Post
‘ETERNALLY GRATEFUL’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 05.11.25 4:59PM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 3:57PM EDT 
Amber Heard
Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for L'Oréal

Amber Heard announced Sunday that she has welcomed twins, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes. “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her little ones’ feet. “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.” Heard also welcomed a daughter, Oonagh Paige, in 2021. “When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!” she added. Following her highly publicized trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard moved to Spain to live a quiet life, according to People.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
KY Derby Winner Gets Whopping Fine for Horse-Whipping
SIX-STRIKE RULE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 05.11.25 11:47AM EDT 
Junior Alvarado celebrates after riding Sovereignty to victory in the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on May 3, 2025 Mandatory Credit: Jeff Faughender/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Junior Alvarado celebrates after riding Sovereignty to victory. Jeff Faughender/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 2025 Kentucky Derby winner’s victory has been dampened after he was fined $62,000 for whipping his horse too many times during a race. Junior Alvarado has been suspended for two upcoming race days in Kentucky on May 29 and 30 for whipping his horse over the six-strike limit, the Daily Mail reported. The Horse Integrity and Safety Authority delivered the news Friday to Alvarado on the heels of riding the horse Sovereignty to a Derby 151 win at Churchill Downs on May 3. Officials said Alvarado had struck the horse eight times over the two-minute race. Alvarado appeared to rebuff the fine when speaking to the media about his suspension. “I wasn’t galloping by 10 [lengths]. When the extra whip happened, I was right next to the favorite, and I needed to do what I needed to do at the time,” he said. “After [watching a replay], I saw I went over, but I had no time to think about that [in the moment]. I just wanted to win the biggest race in America!” Alvarado earned $310,000 in winnings from the race.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Sharpen Your Language Skills With This AI-Powered Learning Platform
WORD?
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 04.11.25 5:01PM EDT 
Hand holding phone showing Promova, a language learning app
Promova

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.

Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.

6 Month Subscription
Price reflects 50% discount. Shorter subscriptions also available.
Subscribe At Promova$30

Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you’re not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don’t worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).

Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you’re picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now’s the perfect time to start your journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Country Icon’s Widower Reveals He Was Shot at for Cheating
’IT HAPPENED’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 05.11.25 10:51AM EDT 
Published 05.11.25 10:49AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - 2005 Naomi Judd and husband Larry Strickland pose for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Naomi Judd and husband Larry Strickland pose for a portrait in 2005. Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Naomi Judd’s widower, Larry Strickland, confirmed that the late country music icon once opened fire on him for being unfaithful. Strickland, 79, made the admission in the The Judd Family: Truth Be Told docuseries airing Sunday, People reported. Judd said she and Strickland, who met in 1979 and married in 1989, were “wildly, madly, passionately in love” during a voiceover of her 1993 memoir, Love Can Build a Bridge. Yet Strickland’s infidelity presented challenges. Judd recalled that a woman had called their Nashville home and left a message saying how much “she loved and missed” Strickland. The moment was dramatized in the 1995 Love Can Build a Bridge TV movie, in which an angry Kathleen York as Judd tears up their photos and shoots at Bruce Greenwood as Strickland. Rewatching the scene during the docuseries, Strickland said, “Well, it really happened. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’m gonna say. It happened.” Judd, a five-time Grammy Award-winner with her daughter Wynonna, died of suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022. The New York Post reported that she left a suicide note on a yellow Post-It note rebuking her daughter Wynonna. It read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Alert Your Grandma: Pope Leo XIV Bobbleheads Are Here
BOBBLEGÄNGER
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 05.10.25 6:39PM EDT 
Published 05.10.25 6:34PM EDT 
Pope Leo XIV now has his own papal bobblehead
Animated Gif by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

As white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, the good people at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum knew their duty was clear. Just hours after Chicagoan Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected to become Pope Leo XIV, the Milwaukee-based “premier source for everything bobblehead-related” began hawking miniature bobbling likenesses of the Holy Father. “With the excitement surrounding the first Pope from North America, we know the Pope Leo XIV bobbleheads are going to be very popular,” museum CEO Phil Sklar said in a news release. For just $49, an 8-inch-tall, individually numbered replica of Leo XIV clad in his papal vestments could be yours. However, fans of the first American pope will have to practice the virtue of patience, as the bobbleheads are still in production and are not expected to ship until November of this year. Praise be.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Takes Free Golden ‘Air Force One’ from Qatar—and Keeps It After Office
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsHow Pam Bondi Will Get Round Constitution to Give Trump a Free Flying Palace
Emell Derra Adolphus
OpinionIs Trump Out of Touch, Senile, Nuts, or Something Worse?
David Rothkopf
PoliticsPope Leo’s Trumpy Brother Shared a Video Calling Nancy Pelosi the C-Word
Catherine Bouris
U.S. NewsTrump’s ‘Earth-Shattering’ Announcement Is a Policy From His First Term
Julia Ornedo