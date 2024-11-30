Elections

Trump Names Kushner Family Patriarch as Ambassador to France

MON DIEU

The president-elect pardoned Charles Kushner in 2020 after he was convicted on federal charges.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Charles Kushner and Jared Kushner attend LORD & TAYLOR Launches IVANKA TRUMP's Spring 2012 Collection at Lord & Taylor on March 28, 2012 in New York City.
Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he was “pleased to nominate” Charles Kushner to serve as U.S. Ambassador to France in his upcoming administration.

“Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held Real Estate firms in the Nation,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post.

Kushner is also the father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, married to Ivanka, and was pardoned by the president-elect in 2020 after he was convicted on federal charges.

“Together, we will strengthen America’s partnership with France, our oldest Ally, & one of our greatest!,” wrote Trump.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

