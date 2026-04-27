Trump Self-Soothes After WHCD Shooting With New Vanity Project

President Donald Trump moved on fairly quickly from a third attempt on his life with a pitch for another vanity project.

Ninety minutes after his interview on CBS News’ 60 Minutes aired on Sunday night, Trump, 79, shared a photo on Truth Social of a roadway sign reading “President Donald J. Trump Bridge,” though it’s unclear where the sign is located or what it refers to.

The president posted the road sign without a caption or any identifying information as to its legitimacy. Donald Trump/Truth Social

A reverse image search of the photo shared by the president returned no exact matches.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for clarification on the president’s post.

In March, the Louisiana House of Representatives approved a bill that would name a new bridge to be constructed over the Mississippi River as the “President Donald J. Trump Expressway.”

However, the measure is currently subject to a call for Senate referral, at which it will be read for a second time on Monday.

The president already has a road named after him, President Donald J. Trump Boulevard, near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Aside from co-sponsoring a bill proclaiming Oct. 14 as the Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance, MAGA State Rep. Meg Weinberger's other legislative highlight is naming a road in Palm Beach after Trump. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed off on a measure to rename the city’s airport, Palm Beach International, as the “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The new name is set to become official on July 1.

MAGA ally Ron DeSantis signed a bill renaming Palm Beach International Airport after the president. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 24 hours before posting a bridge sign bearing his name, Trump evaded a third attempt on his life since 2024, as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen tried to attack top administration officials during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel.

Allen, a California teacher who referred to himself as “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen,“ wrote in a manifesto that he had targeted Trump and other top administration officials, “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest”—with the exception of FBI Director Kash Patel for an unspecified reason.

Authorities brought Allen into custody after shots were fired outside the ballroom. One Secret Service agent was struck, but was unharmed thanks to a bulletproof vest. Truth Social

Allen said in the 1,052-word manifesto that he was “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

The attempted shooter was apprehended by authorities after sprinting past a security checkpoint outside the Hilton ballroom while carrying two firearms and knives.

Allen is a teacher and a mechanical engineering graduate of the California Institute of Technology, according to his LinkedIn page. C2 Education/Facebook

He is set to be arraigned in federal court on Monday on preliminary charges of assaulting a federal agent with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm during a crime of violence, though U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said he will likely face additional charges.

During his 60 Minutes interview with correspondent Norah O’Donnell, Trump likened his would-be assasin’s speed to that of an NFL player, saying, “he was like a blur.”