Trump Self-Soothes With Bonkers AI Posting Spree

The president of the United States has flooded his Truth Social account with a bizarre AI stream of his digital fever dreams as pressure builds to end his unpopular war in Iran.

Donald Trump unleashed a bonkers posting spree Sunday centered around his apparent vision for another term in the White House, firing off 16 consecutive AI-generated or AI-altered images from a reality tailored to his liking.

The 80-year-old president began his spree shortly after 11 a.m., when he posted an AI image depicting CNN star Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender actress despised by MAGA devotees for appearing in Bud Light advertisements.

He followed it up with more than a dozen consecutive AI-generated images, including a cartoon deriding Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie, a fantasy museum exhibit showcasing a sculpture of himself tossing a “Trump 2028” hat, a painting of him wearing a “Trump 2028″ hat, mockeries of late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon, as well as Rosie O’Donnell.

Trump has revived his apparent ambitions for serving another term, despite the U.S. Constitution’s two-term limit. Donald Trump/Truth Social

He also posted what appeared to be three AI-generated mock movie posters: one depicting him as the star of a sci-fi film titled “COSMIC COMMANDER,” a second showing him as the lead in a horror movie with the phrases “GIVE THE ENEMY NIGHTMARES” and “TRUMP 2028” splashed across it, and a third depicting him saving George Washington from falling off a cliff.

Trump cast himself in a series of imaginary Hollywood roles. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump’s aides have described him as even more “erratic” than usual as he struggles to find a “face-saving” exit from the Iran war. Donald Trump/Truth Social

After one final “Trump 2028” fantasy—an AI-generated campaign poster showing him placing his MAGA hat on his head—Trump abruptly shifted his attention to his war with Iran.

Prices have soared, and the U.S. military death toll has climbed to 18 since Trump’s negotiations with Tehran collapsed earlier this month. Donald Trump/Truth Social

One image posted in three different iterations by the five-time draft dodger depicts him aboard a ship standing over an Iranian flag and waving an American flag alongside two soldiers. An American aircraft carrier is seen in the background, and the image declares, “It’s Our Oil Tanker Now!”

Trump continued his AI barrage with an image placing himself alongside President John F. Kennedy at the White House.

Earlier this month, Trump thirsted after JFK, calling him “the second most good-looking president” on Usha Vances’s children’s show. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s aides have described him as even more “erratic” than usual as he struggles to find a “face-saving” exit from the war he launched five months ago, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Prices have soared, and the U.S. military death toll has climbed to 18 since Trump’s negotiations with Tehran collapsed earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Trump has revived his apparent ambitions for serving another term, despite the U.S. Constitution’s two-term limit, announcing his “intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States” during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Friday.