Trump Sends Furious 3 a.m. Tweet About CNN’s Bomb Reporting

It’s 3 a.m. and your children are safe and asleep. But’s there’s a phone in the White House—and Donald Trump is using it to log in to Twitter. The president issued a raging 3:14 a.m. attack on CNN’s coverage of letter bombs that have been sent to a series of leading Democrats this week. The Friday morning tweet complained that people have been calling Trump unpresidential for continuing to attack the media when a string of his opponents have received explosives in the mail. The president wrote: “Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!’” It was his second draft of the tweet—the first swiftly-deleted attempt read: “Funny how lowly rated CNN and others can criticize.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10