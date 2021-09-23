Trump Sends Out Three Increasingly Furious Late-Night Statements in 77 Mins
U OK?
Donald Trump is doing fine, and don’t let three absolutely raging statements sent out within 77 minutes make you think otherwise. The first, posted by his spokeswoman Wednesday night, saw Trump’s fury land on George W. Bush after the ex-president endorsed MAGA nemesis Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) ahead of next year’s primary. Trump accused Bush of “stupidity” in Afghanistan, and boldly dismissed him as a “RINO” or ‘Republican in name only.’ Then, he expressed his anger at the media for not swallowing his blatant lies about the 2020 election, noting that reporters keep correctly referring to his fraud claims as “baseless and disproven.” He wrote: “These phrases are coordinated propaganda by Lamestream.” Finally, 77 minutes after the first statement, Trump sent out a condemnation of Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for not doing enough to support his coup, saying they “should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win.”