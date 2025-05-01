President Donald Trump has nominated Mike Waltz to be the next U.S Ambassador to the United Nations just hours after firing him as national security advisor.

Waltz was axed after accidentally adding The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat discussing an impending strike on Iran-backed rebels.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump revealed the former congressman’s new job, posting on Truth Social: “I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role.

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”