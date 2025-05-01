Trumpland

Trump Sends Signal ‘Idiot’ Mike Waltz to Be UN Ambassador

Hours after being fired as national security advisor, Waltz was handed a new job.

Former National Security Advisor Michael Waltz looks at his phone as he prepares for a TV interview at the White House on May 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump has named him as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
President Donald Trump has nominated Mike Waltz to be the next U.S Ambassador to the United Nations just hours after firing him as national security advisor.

Waltz was axed after accidentally adding The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat discussing an impending strike on Iran-backed rebels.

Kenneal Patterson
Waltz

On Thursday afternoon, Trump revealed the former congressman’s new job, posting on Truth Social: “I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role.

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

