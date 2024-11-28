Trump Sends Traditional Unhinged Late-Night Thanksgiving Message

President-elect Donald Trump has fired out his traditional Thanksgiving message to the haters on his social media site, Truth Social.

The barely coherent message posted just shy of 1 a.m. Thursday began, “Happy Thanksgiving to all,” but—as usual—some Americans were in his crosshairs.

Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2024

Trump blasted: “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

He then took a breath, reverted back to lower case, and added: “Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!” He later added the post to his friend Elon Musk’s platform, X.

He used the “destroy our country” angle in a similar Truth Social Thanksgiving post last year.

That message did also predict the future, saying: “Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump’s fiery seasonal messages have long been a staple of his social media output, dating back to the seminal “Happy Thanksgiving to all—even the haters and losers!” in 2013.

After his post in the early hours of the morning, Trump took a near eight-hour break before adding a calmer message. He shared a post of himself smiling and posing with a police officer, with the words “Happy Thanksgiving! 2024″ emblazoned across the photograph.