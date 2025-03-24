Politics

Trump Sends Usha Vance on Charm Offensive to Greenland

FAMILY TRIP

The president is relying on a new face to make good with the territory he hopes to soon govern.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Usha Vance speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Offers White House Easter Egg Roll to Highest Bidder
Corbin Bolies
U.S. NewsMagic Mike Swears Off ‘Fat Roles’
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsTrump Allies Beg White House to Get Musk to Shut Up About Social Security
Sean Craig
PoliticsTrump Admin Arrests FBI Agent Who Went After Rudy Giuliani
Jasmine Venet
U.S. NewsTrump Claims He Didn’t Sign Deportation Order He Definitely Signed
Kenneal Patterson