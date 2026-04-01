Trump Set to Give Major War Update on April Fools’ Day

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the American people on Wednesday evening regarding his war on Iran, coincidentally on April Fools’ Day. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the news in a social media post on X on Tuesday night, saying: “TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran.” The 79-year-old president has not given a designated public address on the conflict since March 1, the day after the war began. In his video address, Trump said that “there will likely be more” American service members who die as a result of the conflict, after addressing the deaths of three military personnel. Since then, 10 more American troops have been killed, and more than 200 have been wounded, according to U.S. military officials. The administration has not provided a clear timeframe for when the conflict, which has spiked oil prices worldwide and led to thousands of deaths in the Middle East, will end. Trump has said that the war will end “when I feel it in my bones,” though when exactly that will be is unclear, as the Pentagon mobilized thousands more American troops to the region last week.

The press secretary said the president would address the nation at primetime on Wednesday night. Karoline Leavitt/X