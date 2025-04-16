Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Not everyone needs to get super baked on 4/20—sometimes, all you want is a light buzz to celebrate. If you’re looking to take the edge off without floating off into the clouds, Earlybird CBD’s 4/20 sale has just what you need. Earlybird CBD is an Austin-based recreational hemp company that makes gummies and tinctures formulated to help you feel good without a full cannabis high. Each of the brand’s gummies is micro-dosed with a legal amount of hemp-derived THC—just enough to help you relax and reset without crashing or ending up couch-locked.

Earlybird Full-Spectrum CBD & TCH Edibles See At Earlybird CBD

Whether you’re winding down after a day of work or looking to level up your next outdoor adventure, the brand’s gummies and tinctures are an excellent way to decompress without going overboard. Best of all, from now through April 20, enjoy 20 percent off site-wide with the code (what else?) 420 at checkout.