1

Trump Set to Name Hunter Biden Whistleblower as Acting IRS Commissioner

LOYALTY TEST
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 04.15.25 9:46PM EDT 
Gary Shapley
Gary Shapley Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump is expected to pick a surprising name to be his acting IRS commissioner, according to multiple reports. The president has landed on Gary Shapley, an agency investigator-turned-whistleblower who very publicly trumpeted his concerns that the Justice Department was slow-walking its tax case into Hunter Biden, CNN reported Tuesday night. He was later removed from the case. The claims earned him many fans on the Republican side of Congress, where he was invited to testify about his experience at the agency. When Trump took office earlier this year, he named Shapley as deputy chief of the IRS’ criminal investigation division. Now, the agency veteran is set to run the entire IRS, the denouement of a stunning rise propelled by his perceived loyalty to the president. He is set to serve as commissioner until Trump’s current nominee, Billy Long, is confirmed by the Senate. “Gary has proven his honesty and devotion to enforcing the law without fear or favor, even at great cost to his own career,” a spokesperson for the Treasury Department told CNN. “He’ll be a great asset to the IRS as we rethink and reform this crucial organization.

Read it at CNN

2
Gene Hackman’s Wife Made Chilling Google Search Before Death
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.15.25 4:27PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - 1986: Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - 1986: Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California. Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, researched COVID-19 symptoms in the days leading up to her death, TMZ reported. According to a new investigation, Arakawa was looking up answers to symptoms Hackman was experiencing just days before she passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. A report released by New Mexico officials, obtained by the outlet, reveals that the 65-year-old had bookmarks open on her computer from Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12—the latter being the day she died—that indicated she looked up dizziness and nosebleeds as COVID symptoms. Hackman died of heart complications six days later on Feb. 18. An email to her masseuse shows that Hackman woke up with the flu or cold-like symptoms on Feb. 11. Although his COVID test came back negative, Arakawa claimed that she rescheduled her appointment “out of an abundance of caution.” Her search history also shows that she bought several Boost Oxygen canisters on Feb. 11. Her final search on the morning of Feb. 12 was for a Santa Fe healthcare provider. Earlier Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Public Health reported rodent excrement in the pair’s mansion. The Hantavirus spreads through rat droppings and pee and usually starts with flu-like symptoms.

Read it at TMZ

3
Jimmy Kimmel Blames Liberals ‘Viciously Attacking Comedians’ for Trump’s Win
SCAPEGOAT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.15.25 2:37PM EDT 
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards in 2023.
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards in 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel said that liberals “who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians” are a “big part” of why Donald Trump won the 2024 election. In an interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, Kimmel explained that he doesn’t “put limits” on what he can laugh at, and thinks that much of the outrage at jokes is often “completely manufactured.” “A lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry,” he said. “I think these liberals who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now.” He added that there is “no black and white” when it comes to comedy and that “the line” is different for everyone. “I don’t think anybody should be canceled. I really don’t,” he said. Kimmel also said another major reason he thinks Trump won is because he was “so much more famous” than Kamala Harris. “He is a celebrity. He is a star. He is the most famous person in the world. And it’s hard to compete with that,” he said. Kimmel has been very publicly critical of Trump over the years on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2024, Trump called Kimmel a “FOOL” and the “WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS” on Truth Social after the comedian, who was hosting the event, tore into Trump’s scandals.

Read it at The Hill

4
Trump Wants to Hand Immigrants Cash to ‘Self-Deport’
PAID OFF
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 04.15.25 6:01PM EDT 
President Donald Trump on Fox Noticias
Fox Noticias

President Donald Trump is looking to pay migrants directly to leave the U.S. The government is planning to launch a self-deportation program that will provide migrants with a stipend and a plane ticket, Trump told Fox Noticias on Tuesday. “What we want to do is we’re going to have a self-deportation program, which we haven’t even announced yet,” he said. “We’re going to give them a stipend, we’re going to give them some money and a plane ticket, and then we’re going to work with them—if they’re good, if we want them back in—to get them back in as quickly as we can.” Trump said the administration’s goal is for “the people to go out [and] come back as legal.” He acknowledged that the U.S. needs workers “for all the industry that’s being created,” seemingly due to his sweeping tariff program. But the government’s focus for now, Trump said, is on getting violent criminals out of the country. The Trump administration earlier repurposed a Biden-era asylum app as a “self-deportation tool.” However, March data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement obtained by NBC News showed that deportations under the second Trump administration continued to fall below Trump’s long-promised blitz.

Read it at Fox Noticias

5
Sedona Prince Rejected by WNBA Draft Following Sexual Assault Allegations
DIDN’T MAKE THE CUT
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.15.25 5:11PM EDT 
Published 04.15.25 4:05PM EDT 
Sedona Prince
Sedona Prince Greg Fiume/Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Texas Christian University star Sedona Prince was not picked Monday during the 2025 Women’s National Basketball Association draft following allegations of sexual assault and abuse that have trailed her throughout her career. Basketball fans predicted that the 6-foot-7 center, who has become a social media celebrity with 2.5 million TikTok followers, would be among the first to be picked during this week’s selection, but her name was not among the 38 players called. Prince, 24, was also not invited to the live event. It is her last collegiate season and one of her final chances to land a spot on a prestigious national team. Prince has been followed by a string of allegations, all of which she has denied. In February, The Washington Post reported that she had gotten into a physical altercation with her ex-girlfriend. Both filed domestic violence reports against each other and sustained minor injuries. Months earlier, another woman alleged that Prince had punched her in the chest, pushed her against a wall, and shoved her off of a moving ATV. A third woman accused Prince of sexually assaulting her in a locked car and refusing to let her leave. The woman alleges that Prince said she “didn’t take [her] out for nothing” before violating her. Another woman alleged that Prince kissed her against her will despite rebuffing earlier advances and was later forced to touch Prince sexually.

Read it at Page Six

6
WATCH: Wild Turkey Collared by Cops After Terrorizing Customers in Pharmacy
FOWL PLAY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.15.25 1:17PM EDT 
A wild turkey crosses Ammons Street in Lakewood, Colorado, on January 31, 2024.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The /MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Indiana police received a panicked call requesting assistance at a pharmacy to deal with a massive wild turkey that was frightening customers. “We need animal control out here. [The turkey] is chasing the customers. It’s a really big turkey,” the caller told 911. A group of cops are seen on body cam footage tentatively entering the Martin’s pharmacy in St. Joseph County and eventually cornering the bird, with brave K9 Officer Kyle O’Konski opting to grab it by the legs and release it back into the wild. “Why don’t we just grab it?” he is heard saying, as his colleagues look slightly more apprehensive and stand well back as he takes control of the situation. “Props to all responding officers—especially K9 Officer O’Konski, who’s now certified in poultry negotiations,” St. Joseph’s County Police Department said on Facebook after the saga. “The turkey was peacefully escorted off the premises and released completely unharmed.”

7
MAGA Billionaire Donates $250K to Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign
RAKING IT IN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.15.25 2:49PM EDT 
Published 04.15.25 2:27PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks outside the West Side Institutional Synagogue on April 1, 2025, in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks outside the West Side Institutional Synagogue on April 1, 2025, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

MAGA loyalist Bill Ackman donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting ex-governor Andrew Cuomo’s run for New York mayor, according to a new campaign finance filing, Politico reported. The billionaire hedge fund manager’s contributions to Fix the City, the pro-Cuomo super PAC, helped it exceed $4.8 million in donations. Now the former governor has a considerable leg up over his more progressive rivals. A super PAC opposing Cuomo’s candidacy, New Yorkers for Better Leadership, reported only one qualifying contribution of $1,000 from climate tech investor Thomas O’Keefe. Other anti-Cuomo groups have raised relatively modest sums. New Yorkers for Lower Costs, backing democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, has raised $56,500, while the group “Don’t Rank Evil Andrew for Mayor” reported just $10,500 in major contributions. In contrast, Fix the City has attracted 71 large donors since early March, drawing strong support from the real estate and business communities and highlighting Cuomo’s strong appeal among wealthy donors as he leads early mayoral polls.

Read it at Politico

8
Tourism Pullback and Boycotts Set to Cost U.S. a Staggering $90 Billion
AVOIDING THE USA
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.15.25 12:14PM EDT 
A close-up of President Donald Trump in a suit and tie with football players behind him.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s policies could cost the U.S. economy $90 billion this year in lost tourism and export revenue, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. Many foreign visitors are avoiding the U.S. over concerns about increased hostility at the border, including reports about European tourists being detained for weeks in U.S. immigration centers. Others are angry about Trump’s trade wars and his treatment of U.S. allies—particularly Canada—and are boycotting U.S. travel and products. Last month, international visits were down 10 percent compared to a year earlier, even though the U.S. was originally expecting to welcome a near record 77 million foreign visitors this year. Canadian flight reservations for the summer tourist season are down an incredible 70 percent after Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex the country and make it the 51st American state. Some hotel groups are also reporting a 25 percent drop in bookings from European travelers. Almost $20 billion in retail spending from international visitors could be at risk.

Read it at Bloomberg

9
Jealous Pet-Sitter Jailed for Bomb Threat on Girlfriend’s Cruise
‘ALL MY FAULT’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.15.25 11:50AM EDT 
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: In an aerial view, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, billed as the world's largest cruise ship, heads out to sea for its second voyage from PortMiami on February 03, 2024, in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: In an aerial view, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, billed as the world's largest cruise ship, heads out to sea for its second voyage from PortMiami on February 03, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Michigan man was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday after he made a false bomb threat because he was upset his girlfriend’s family left him to pet sit while they went on a cruise, AP News reported. According to prosecutors, Joshua Lowe’s email forced Carnival Corp. to check over 1,000 rooms after the ship departed Miami in January 2024. “Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury,” Nils Kessler, assistant U.S. attorney, said in a court filing. The 19-year-old was sentenced to prison during his appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo. “FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend’s family,” Kessler said. “Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets.” Lowe owned up to his mistake, apologizing in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney: “This is all my fault and take full responsibility.”

Read it at AP

10
Gene Hackman’s Mansion Found Infested With Disease-Ridden Rats
HORROR SHOW
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.15.25 11:05AM EDT 
Published 04.15.25 11:04AM EDT 
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The property of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their New Mexico mansion in February, was infested with disease-spreading rats, The Daily Mail reported. The 95-year-old Hollywood star died days after his wife, 65, passed away from a hantavirus pulmonary syndrome—a rare condition spread by rodent droppings and urine. Hackman’s passing was caused by severe heart disease that was exacerbated by Alzheimer’s disease and kidney disease. The New Mexico Department of Public Health conducted a health assessment on the property a week after the bodies were discovered on Feb. 26. They determined that dead rodents and their nests discovered in eight detached outbuildings on the Hackman property effectively turned it into a breeding ground for hantavirus. Hantavirus is usually spread through contact with rodent excrement. They found droppings in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds on the property. On top of this, inspectors uncovered live and dead rodents with nests in three more garages on the property. Two rodent-infested vehicles and numerous traps indicated that the rats may have been an ongoing issue.

Read it at Daily Mail

