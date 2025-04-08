Cheat Sheet
1
Amy Coney Barrett Joins Liberals to Defy Trump—Again
IN THE BLUE
Published 04.08.25 12:17AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) as she prepares for her confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday to hand the Trump administration a major victory in the legal battle over the deportation of Venezuelan nationals. Conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett joined three liberal justices—Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson—in dissenting, but ultimately, the majority voted to lift a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking the deportations of Venezuelans accused of links to the gang Tren de Aragua. The ruling stated that flights could resume for now, but migrants must be afforded due process. MAGAworld had a meltdown the last time Barrett voted against Trump. Barrett, a conservative judge, was previously branded a “DEI pick” for voting to reject the Trump administration’s request to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid. Trump later defended her from his own base, calling Barrett a “very good” and “very smart” woman. In their dissent, Sotomayor wrote, “The government’s conduct in this litigation poses an extraordinary threat to the rule of law. Jackson flamed the majority’s “fly-by-night approach” and “rushed conclusion,” arguing that the temporary restraining order would have prevented “immediate harm to the targeted individuals while the court considered the lawfulness of the government’s conduct.”

Read it at SCOTUSblog

2

Trump Sets Date for Physical Exam: ‘Never Felt Better’

THE DOCTOR IS IN
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 04.07.25 11:33PM EDT 
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump is due for a check-up. Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Monday that his “long-scheduled” annual physical examination has been booked for Friday at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. “I have never felt better,” he said, “But nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump, 78, became the oldest American to take the presidential oath of office during his inauguration in January. Trump’s medical records became the subject of controversy during last year’s campaign, when he said he would “gladly” release them—but then never did. The president told CBS News in August that he would release his medical records, but the November election came and went with only his opponent, Kamala Harris, making her medical report public. “Please do see the irony,” Harris told voters in October. “On the one hand, Donald Trump won’t let anyone see his medical records. I gave up mine! And on the other hand, they want to get their hands on your medical records.”

Read it at Truth Social

3
Unapologetic Jessica Simpson Vows to Keep Drinking Snake Sperm
SSSICK
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 04.07.25 11:18PM EDT 
Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Jessica Simpson is not sorry for admitting she drank snake sperm. The singer first revealed how she kept her vocals so strong in an Instagram video posted on Friday, March 28, attributing her longevity to an apparent Chinese herbal beverage recommended by her vocal coach that she claimed includes snake semen. She did not name the drink. “If you want a good vocal, you got to drink snake sperm,” she said at the time. Then, as she was walking through LAX Sunday, the 44-year-old was confronted by TMZ, and vowed to continue drinking it. “It just really clears my throat, I’m just a great singer when I have some,” she said, adding it really tastes like honey, “but like a really dark” honey. Simpson released her first music since 2010 this month with Nashville Canyon, Part 1 and performed on stage for the first time in 15 years.

4
RFK Jr. Announces His Plan to Change Fluoride Policy
Big Day for Dentists
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.07.25 7:28PM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 7:26PM EDT 
Washington, DC - February 13 : President Donald J Trump watches as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, speaks after being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, Feb 13, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC - February 13 : President Donald J Trump watches as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, speaks after being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, Feb 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

It’s happening: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to direct the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoride in drinking water. The health secretary has been staunchly against fluoride since his own presidential campaign, claiming that it is “an industrial waste” linked to bone cancer and IQ loss, amongst other ailments. While Kennedy can’t directly order the end of fluoride himself, he can direct the CDC to stop recommending it. Just last week, Utah banned fluoride, a mineral that helps reduce cavities, from public water; a move many other states may echo after RFK Jr.’s decision. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also announced a review of “new scientific information” over the safety of fluoride in water. RFK Jr. told the Associated Press his plans to stop recommending fluoride after a speech in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has praised the state as being a leader of his MAHA mantra. “I’m very, very proud of this state for being the first state to ban it, and I hope many more will,” he said, according to the outlet.

5
Prince Harry Lands in the U.K. but Avoids His Dad
FAMILY VALUES
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 04.07.25 5:57PM EDT 
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho arrive at a welcome event at Sentebale's Mamohato Children's Centre featuring the non-profit's Let Youth Lead advocates from Botswana, and a celebration of Basatho culture, on Oct. 1, 2024 in Maseru, Lesotho.
Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

Prince Harry is in the U.K., preparing for yet another round of battle in his expensive court case against the British government—which he says should offer him automatic armed protection when he visits the U.K. due to “inherited risk”. According to a report in U.K. tabloid the Sun, Harry landed in the U.K. Sunday. The following day, Monday, saw the king fly to Italy with Queen Camilla, for four days of official engagements which will coincide with their 20th wedding anniversary. It is thought that Harry did not meet with Charles and both Buckingham Palace and Harry’s team did not comment to the Daily Beast. Harry’s arrival in the U.K. has fueled expectations that he intends to make an appearance at the Court of Appeal for the two-day hearing this week, in which he is seeking to have previous determinations that he is not eligible for automatic protection overturned. Harry is thought to have not seen Charles in person since he flew over to visit him when the king announced he had cancer last February.

Read it at The Sun

6
Jan. 6 Rioters Furious at Kash Patel for His Latest FBI Promotion
BACK STABBER
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 5:21PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrives to testify during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrives to testify during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters—including many who attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 in a desperate bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election—are furious at FBI Director Kash Patel’s decision to promote an agency veteran to lead the Washington Field Office despite his involvement in probing the Capitol riot, Raw Story reported. Steven J. Jensen was the former chief of the F.B.I.’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section. Trump’s fans, including some of the 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters who were pardoned by the president, took to social media Monday to express their outrage over Patel’s decision. “The anger and depression is hitting hard today,” Richard Barnett, a self-described white nationalist sentenced to 54 months in prison for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, wrote on X on Monday. Barnett complained that Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino “stabbed us in the back” and “actually promoted one of our tormenters, Steve Jensen, into a position of great power within the FBI.” Kyle Seraphin, a member of the group of former agents who called themselves the “Suspendables” after objecting to the Jan. 6 investigations, called Jensen a “true J6 insurrection believer” and a “January 6th hysteric” on X.

Read it at Raw Story

7
Fired WH Dinner Comedian Gets Second Chance to Roast Trump
ROUND TWO
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 5:04PM EDT 
Amber Ruffin attends the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City.
Amber Ruffin attends the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The comedian who got abruptly fired by the White House Correspondents’ Association for speaking out against President Donald Trump on The Daily Beast Podcast has lined up her next gig. PEN America announced Monday that comedian Amber Ruffin would host its May 15 gala. Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf, the PEN co-interim CEO, said that Ruffin was “truly emblematic of the talented creators who we need on stages and in writers’ rooms during a time of unprecedented censorship in this country.” Ruffin was dropped from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after calling the Trump administration “a bunch of murderers” on an episode of The Daily Beast Podcast. WHCA President Eugene Daniels said in a statement regarding Ruffin’s firing that he wanted to “ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work.” Ruffin will be stepping into the shoes of her former employer Seth Meyers, who was last year’s PEN gala host. “I lost the gig because I was out here talking s--t,” Ruffin said on her CNN show Have I Got News for You over the weekend. “And I think it’s a good thing that I lost the gig because I was going to show up there and act all the way out.” PEN also announced that Wesleyan University President (and avid Trump critic) Michael Roth will be receiving an award for his “unwavering commitment to defending academic freedom, protecting protest rights, and resisting attempts to silence dissent in higher education.”

Read it at AP

8
Damon Wayans Reveals He Fell In Love With Nephew’s Ex
FAMILY MATTERS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 4:02PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 18: Damon Wayans, Sr.at the CBS Presentation of YOU'RE LAUGHING AT CBS: A NIGHT OF "SIT-DOWN" COMEDY with screenings of POPPA'S HOUSE and GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE and sneak peeks of GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 2024.
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 18: Damon Wayans, Sr.at the CBS Presentation of YOU'RE LAUGHING AT CBS: A NIGHT OF "SIT-DOWN" COMEDY with screenings of POPPA'S HOUSE and GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE and sneak peeks of GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 2024. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

My Wife and Kids alum, Damon Wayans Sr., 64, admitted that he is in love with his nephew’s ex-girlfriend during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. “This can’t be true… that you dated the same woman that your nephew was?” the former NFL star asked Wayans, to which the comedian promptly responded: “I was in love with her, that’s the thing.” He quipped, “You ain’t never done the Jackson 5?” referring to Jermaine Jackson marrying his brother Randy Jackson’s ex-girlfriend, Alejandra Oaziaza. Visibly surprised, Sharpe followed up saying, “That’s off limits, Damon.” The former Major Payne star responded, “No, but it wasn’t like they were in love.” He then clarified that he fell in love with the woman back in 2001 and that their relationship took off after his divorce from Lisa Thorner. “I got divorced and I was by myself for two years,” he said. “And then I saw her [his nephew’s ex] and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m in love.’ And then I found out my nephew had dated [her].” Although he felt strongly about the woman, Wayans claimed that he first spoke to his nephew before starting up anything with the ex. That said, things remained a little off with the star admitting that “Family gatherings is awkward.”

Read it at YouTube

9
Jack Schlossberg Says He’s ‘Having a Son’ with Usha Vance
BABYDADDY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 10:26AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jack Schlossberg visits The Empire State Building on September 17, 2024 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jack Schlossberg visits The Empire State Building on September 17, 2024 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

As per usual, Jack Schlossberg used his social media accounts to troll his followers on Sunday—this time his focus was on the vice president’s wife. In an April 6 post on X, the 32-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy cheekily announced he is having a baby with Usha Vance. “I’m having a son !! So excited about this,” he wrote. “Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock , yes. But we might get married.” Briefly after this, he took his joke further on Instagram by posting a picture of JD Vance’s wife seemingly holding a baby with his face roughly cropped over the child’s. “Little Jason and his mom—You never feel like you’re ready to be a parent. Until one day, you become one,” he wrote in the post’s caption. Schlossberg is known for testing the boundaries by posting outlandish perspectives on purpose to make a point on the current state of news and media. He later posted a screengrab of People’s initial reporting of his tweet and wrote in his Instagram post: “The joke is that I’m capable of producing a male heir.”

Read it at X

10
GOP Senator Says Video About Killing Reporter Was a ‘Joke’
NO LAUGHING MATTER
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 2:23PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing featuring former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing featuring former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin tried to take back his suggestion that politicians can “handle our differences,” with journalists by resorting to shooting and killing one another. Now the staunch Trump loyalist and former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter claims he was just joking. In a video of himself posted to X on Saturday, Mullin stands in a stairway in the U.S. Capitol building and narrates the story of a newspaper columnist, Charles Kincaid, who killed a politician in 1890. At the time, the congressional reporter shot and killed the former Kentucky congressman William Taulbee amidst their ongoing feud. “There’s a lot we could say about reporters and the stories they write, but I bet they would write a lot less false stories±as President Trump says, fake news—if we could still handle our differences that way,” Mullin concluded at the end of the two-minute clip. After his remarks were published by The Oklahoman on Sunday, the GOP senator tried to downplay them in a second tweet. He posted an election map of Oklahoma showing every red county and wrote: “Don’t forget I also JOKED about bringing back caning to settle political disputes.”

Read it at x

