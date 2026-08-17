Trump Shadowed by Blonde Companion, 35, on Golf Outing

No matter where Donald Trump is, you can bet Natalie Harp won’t be far behind.

The 80-year-old president’s 35-year-old executive assistant was spotted tagging along with her boss as he enjoyed a weekend retreat at his New Jersey golf resort.

A video shared on X by MAGA social media influencer Michael Solakiewicz on Sunday captured the president talking to ”young golf winners" at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, with Harp in tow.

Harp, sporting bright blue golfing attire, followed close behind Trump as he said his goodbyes to the young golfers.

Harp was only steps behind her boss as he enjoyed his golf retreat. Michael Solakiewicz/X

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

It’s the second weekend in a row that Trump’s “human printer,” as she has been known to be called due to her duty of showing the self-obsessed president physical copies of positive stories, has joined him at his New Jersey golf club.

Harp also spent the weekend of her 35th birthday at her boss’s beck and call as he attended the final round of the LIV Golf New York tournament at Bedminster.

Harp exits Marine One with Trump on Sunday. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

She’s made a habit of bringing along a large red bag on her travels with the president—one which was also present this weekend.

A video shared by NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin showed Harp carrying the bag as she traveled back to Washington, D.C. alongside acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte.

Bill Pulte traveled with President Trump from Bedminster, NJ, to DC



He wore a red hat that says “GOAT” on it with a 🐐 on the side pic.twitter.com/DROeA2Y6nQ — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) August 16, 2026

Throughout Trump’s second administration, Harp has been a near-constant fixture at the president’s side.

Her companionship is considered so essential that she was even included as one of Trump’s three guests when he clandestinely boarded a military plane after the Secret Service determined a “credible threat” to Air Force One last month.

@michaelsolakiewicz President Donald J Trump today at Trump National Golf Golf Bedminster!! THE TOP AMERICAN PATRIOT, President Donald J Trump! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! @potus @realdonaldtrump @teamtrump @trumpwarroom @whitehouse @trumpgolfbedminster @trumpgolf 📸: @mariamaaloof 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⛳️ ♬ original sound - Michael Solakiewicz

Harp, along with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Trump’s former valet, Walt Nauta, joined the president as he secretly left Turkey on an Air Force 32-A aircraft while other senior U.S. officials and the White House press pool stayed onboard the original flight deemed too risky for Trump.

The young aide’s constant stewardship of Trump earned her another nickname: the “human binkie,” according to New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte and U.S. President Donald Trump's executive assistant Natalie Harp walk to board a helicopter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Appearing on Connect with Jacob Soboroff on Sunday, the Trump biographer explained why Harp joined Nauta and Scavino as the three people selected to join Trump on his secret flight.