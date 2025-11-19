Trump Shames Musk in Front of Emotional Support CEOs

Elon Musk may be back in Donald Trump’s good graces, but it hasn’t stopped the president from shaming his former “first buddy” in front of fellow billionaires and company executives.

As the world’s richest man made his first public appearance in Washington this week since leaving the White House in May, Trump used a speech at a Saudi investment forum at the Kennedy Centre to poke fun at his former DOGE chief.

“You are so lucky I am with you Elon. Has he ever thanked me properly?” Trump said, as the crowd laughed.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center on November 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Tesla boss, who was seated in the front row alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, took the comment with good humor.

And after the forum, he did exactly as the president asked.

“I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world,” Musk posted to his 229 million followers on X.

The investment forum was attended by executives from companies across the country, including Chevron, General Dynamics, Pfizer, IBM, Google, and Boeing.

Ahead of their epic breakup earlier this year, Musk had raged against Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” which removed tax credits for buyers of electric vehicles such as Tesla cars.

But at the forum on Wednesday, the president talked up another part of the bill: tax deductions for interest paid on qualified new car loans.

“Elon would like to have it differently. A deduction only if you buy a Tesla, right?” Trump said.

“We will let it be for everybody. You get a deduction on the loan on your interest payment. I think that’s going to be an unbelievable boon to car sales. It’s one of the biggest things. We’ll see.”

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia greets Tesla CEO Elon Musk as they take their seats to listen to U.S. President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center . Win McNamee/Getty Images

Musk’s presence in Washington this week, where he was also of the guests at Trump’s swanky Tuesday night dinner for the Saudi crown prince, marks a new chapter for the pair after their extraordinary breakup.

Last month, Trump put the fallout down to Musk having “a bad moment” and revealed that they had spoken “on and off” since Charlie Kirk’s memorial after the activist was assassinated.

“It was a stupid moment in his life, I’m sure he’d tell you that, but I like Elon and I suspect I’ll always like him,” Trump said.

But that “bad moment” involved Musk branding Trump’s spending bill a “disgusting abomination”, declaring that Trump was in the Epstein Files and threatening to create a third party to thwart the GOP’s electoral chances.

At the dinner for the crown prince on Tuesday night, Trump greeted Musk with a tap on the torso as he entered the room.

Other guests at the dinner included Apple chief Tim Cook, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has Trump’s son Barron as a “big fan,” was also there.

“This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world, business, sports,” Trump said at the dinner.

The dinner and today’s forum came seven years after the Saudi crown prince was cast as an international pariah over the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The dual U.S. citizen was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul during Trump’s first administration, and his own CIA concluded that Salman ordered the assassination.