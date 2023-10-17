Trump Shares Article Doxxing NY AG’s Address, May Violate Gag Order
LOOSE LIPS
Donald Trump shared a Substack article from far-right political activist and internet personality Laura Loomer on Truth Social Monday night that lobbed unverified accusations at New York Attorney General Letitia James, asserting that there was a connection between James and “Christian J. French, The Trump hating COO and heir to the Anti-Trump ‘Regional News Network.’” According to Medias Touch, Loomer posted a New York City Buildings violation document and a loan modification form that listed what appears to be James’ home address in Brooklyn. This may violate Judge Arthur Engoron’s gag order, which prohibits Trump from attacking court staffers involved in his New York financial fraud case. While James is not a staffer, she is central to the indictment. James has been the target of Trump’s swipes before, mentioning in August that she received death threats during her prosecution against the former president.