CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump Shares Article Doxxing NY AG’s Address, May Violate Gag Order

    LOOSE LIPS

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Trump (L) and Letitia James (R) at NY fraud trial

    Bing Guan/Reuters

    Donald Trump shared a Substack article from far-right political activist and internet personality Laura Loomer on Truth Social Monday night that lobbed unverified accusations at New York Attorney General Letitia James, asserting that there was a connection between James and “Christian J. French, The Trump hating COO and heir to the Anti-Trump ‘Regional News Network.’” According to Medias Touch, Loomer posted a New York City Buildings violation document and a loan modification form that listed what appears to be James’ home address in Brooklyn. This may violate Judge Arthur Engoron’s gag order, which prohibits Trump from attacking court staffers involved in his New York financial fraud case. While James is not a staffer, she is central to the indictment. James has been the target of Trump’s swipes before, mentioning in August that she received death threats during her prosecution against the former president.

    Read it at Meidas Touch