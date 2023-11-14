Trump Shares Creepy ‘Fantasy’ About Citizen’s Arrest of Trial Judge, Attorney General
Former President Donald Trump may already be on thin ice with the jurist presiding over his New York fraud trial, but that didn’t stop him from reposting a supporter’s creepy suggestion that Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Leticia James should be placed under citizen’s arrest. “MY FANTASY 👇😁I WOULD LIKE TO SEE LITITIA [sic] JAMES AND JUDGE ENGORON PLACED UNDER CITIZENS ARREST FOR BLATANT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND HARASSMENT,” reads the message Trump reposted on his social media platform, Truth Social. The original post was made in response to a lengthy screed by Trump complaining about his prosecution. Trump has repeatedly broken a narrow gag order set by Engoron during the trial that bars him from going after prosecutors and court staff. The fed-up jurist also issued a narrow gag order on Trump’s attorneys over repeated comments about his law clerk.