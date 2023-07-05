CHEAT SHEET
Trump Shares Hysterical Post Calling for Protest Against ‘Doom’
STOP YELLING
Former President Donald Trump appears to be urging Americans to “protest” to defend his honor against the supposed “weaponization of law enforcement.” In an entirely all-caps message shared on Truth Social early Wednesday, he listed the same grievances he has bellowed about for years, railing against “massive prosecutorial misconduct,” “rigged” elections, and open borders. “Our ‘leader’ is mercilessly mocked,” he wrote of President Joe Biden, before claiming the country “is being destroyed both inside & out.” “Do the people of this once great nation even have a choice but to protest the potential doom of the United States of America??? 2024!!!” he wrote.