Donald Trump on Monday shared a baseless claim by a MAGA OnlyFans model who alleged her nail salon stylist’s cousin is being paid $700 a week by Kamala Harris’ campaign to participate in protests.

“I just left my nail salon and my nail tech said their one cousin is in South Philly and she is getting paid $700 a week to go to wherever Kamala’s campaign tells them to go to,” said Samantha Gangewere, who goes by “thatboostedchick” on social media, in a TikTok video Trump posted to his Truth Social page. “She’s not even a citizen, she can’t vote, but she wants that extra money.”

It’s not unusual for the former president to promote unfounded claims that grassroots displays of progressive support are instead the machinations of paid actors.

Earlier this year, Trump made baseless claims that pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University featured “a lot of paid agitators, professional agitators.” As far back as his first campaign for president in 2016, he called protests during his presidential run and following his victory the work of “paid protesters.” Trump also falsely claimed last month that a picture of a well-attended Harris rally was an AI-generated fake.

What is unusual is for Trump to share second-hand rumors from a nail salon, though he was a notoriously catty gossip when he was a New York power player.

“Their campaign is getting a bunch of people—that’s why you see these people on the side of the road with signs or whatever going to these protests,” said Gangewere, in the video Trump shared. “They get travel paid for and everything and they’re not even able to vote.”

It is unclear how Trump found Gangewere’s account. With nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, the OnlyFans model is also the co-owner of a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, steakhouse with her Albanian chef husband where a 17-ounce ribeye costs $58. Trump is allegedly a fan of steak and adult models, so he could be interested in one or both.

Gangewere has previously made transphobic comments on her X account—in one case saying transgender people should be “in a mental ward.”

“Y’all are way too concerned about trump,” she wrote last year. “We got trannys running around thinking their biological woman shooting up our schools.” (The overwhelming majority of mass shooters are men who are not transgender.)