Trump Sharpens Knives for GOP Rebel in 400-Word Tirade

Donald Trump has unloaded on GOP rebels in a rambling 414-word screed railing against Republican “SUCKERS” who continue to defy his redistricting power grab.

The president has grown increasingly irritated with Indiana Republicans who continue to resist his push for a new congressional map that would dilute Democratic-leaning districts.

On Wednesday, he erupted at Indiana Senate Republican leader Rodric Bray, who opposes the redistricting effort.

“Unfortunately, Indiana Senate ‘Leader’ Rod Bray enjoys being the only person in the United States of America who is against Republicans picking up extra seats, in Indiana’s case, two of them,” Trump, 79, wrote. “He is putting every ounce of his limited strength into asking his soon to be very vulnerable friends to vote with him.”

President Trump blames Indiana Senate Pro Tem President Rodric Bray for members of his caucus refusing to support a mid-cycle redistricting plan. Indiana Senate Republicans

He added, “He’s either a bad guy, or a very stupid one!”

Trump’s post comes just hours before the Indiana Senate is set to vote on the map, which passed in the Indiana House with a 57-41 vote earlier this month.

Although Republicans control 40 of the Senate’s 50 seats, the map needs 25 votes to pass—and at least 12 Republican state senators have publicly come out against it.

Trump wrote that “in any event,” Bray and “a couple of his friends will partner with the Radical Left Democrats. They found some Republican ‘SUCKERS,’ and they couldn’t be happier that they did!”

Indiana is the only Republican-led state that has refused to join a national redistricting war that Trump started in July. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president boasted that he had won Indiana by “MASSIVE Majorities” and threatened, “Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring.”

“The president Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again,” he said. “One of my favorite States, Indiana, will be the only State in the Union to turn the Republican Party down!”

At least 11 Indiana Republicans have been hit with swatting attacks, bomb threats, and unsolicited pizza deliveries since Trump began pressuring the lawmakers to deliver him the new map, which would likely wipe out the state’s last two Democrat-held districts.

“It’s unsettling for all of our members and people across the state to endure that,” Bray said on Monday, according to Politico.

Bray has said that he wants to see a Republican-led House in 2026, but that he and other members did not think mid-cycle redistricting was the best way to achieve that goal.

Republican Indiana State Senator Michael Bohacek announced last month that Trump’s use of a slur caused him to vote "No" on redistricting. Facebook / Michael Bohacek

So far, Indiana is the only Republican-led state that has refused to join a national redistricting war that Trump started in July, when he called on Texas Republicans to redraw already heavily gerrymandered political maps to help the GOP gain five more House seats in 2026.