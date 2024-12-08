Trump Shocks NBC Journalist By Calling for J6 Committee to Be Thrown in Jail

President-elect Donald Trump called for former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and other members of the committee investigating the January 6th riots on Capitol Hill to be jailed in his first sit-down interview since winning the election.

Trump appeared to shock NBC journalist Kristen Welker with his remarks. The Meet the Press moderator sharply raised her eyebrows in disbelief and tried to clarify what he meant by the suggestion.

Commenting on whether the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack had unfairly targeted Trump and whether they had destroyed records, the president-elect said: “Cheney was behind it. So was Benny Thompson and everybody on that committee we’re going to. for what they did, yeah, honestly, they should go to jail.”

“So you think Liz Cheney should go to jail for what? Everyone on the committee?” Welker asked.

“Anybody that voted in favor,” Trump replied.

Trump claimed he would not order members of his cabinet to find a way to jail the congressmen on the committee, but strongly suggested that such a process would be inevitable.

“Are you going to direct your FBI Director, and your attorney general to send them to jail?” Welker asked.

“No, not at all. I think that they’ll have to look at that but I’m not going to. I’m going to focus on drill baby, drill,” he said.

Members on the committee deny they destroyed any records they kept. The group also include the likes of Adam Schiff, who is now set to sit as a senator, and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Trump’s opponents have feared what he could do when he arrives to the Oval Office next month.

His pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, founded an organization that supports the families of the rioters. He has also accused committee members of smearing him.

NBC News has reported that President Joe Biden is considering offering so-called pre-emptive blanket pardons to individuals who are likely to be targets of criminal investigations by Trump officials.